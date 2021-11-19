Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.66

Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.66 and traded as high as $0.69. Zosano Pharma shares last traded at $0.65, with a volume of 4,254,494 shares changing hands.

ZSAN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Zosano Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Zosano Pharma in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Get Zosano Pharma alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $76.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 3.31.

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Zosano Pharma had a negative net margin of 3,367.90% and a negative return on equity of 75.96%. As a group, research analysts expect that Zosano Pharma Co. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Zosano Pharma by 95.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zosano Pharma by 263.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 146,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 105,999 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Zosano Pharma by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Zosano Pharma by 730.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 170,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 150,058 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Zosano Pharma in the second quarter valued at $65,000. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN)

Zosano Pharma Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of human pharmaceutical products. The firm focuses on providing rapid systemic administration of therapeutics to patients using proprietary intracutaneous microneedle system. It offers Qtrypta, a formulation of zolmitriptan delivered utilizing the intracutaneous microneedle system.

See Also: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Zosano Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zosano Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.