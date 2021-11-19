Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) will report $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Zscaler’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. Zscaler reported earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Zscaler will report full year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Zscaler.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 39.94% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The business had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis.

ZS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Zscaler from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Zscaler from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Zscaler from $282.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $225.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.36.

In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.97, for a total value of $21,939,344.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.63, for a total value of $40,894,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 367,329 shares of company stock valued at $100,639,481. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at $149,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Zscaler by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Zscaler by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at $618,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at $306,000. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZS stock traded up $3.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $368.78. 1,824,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,812,186. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $138.68 and a fifty-two week high of $376.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $51.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.08 and a beta of 0.91.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

