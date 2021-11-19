ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Raised to “Buy” at HSBC

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

ZTO has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Macquarie upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.90 to $40.20 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.24.

NYSE:ZTO opened at $31.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.80. The company has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.14. ZTO Express has a 52 week low of $25.23 and a 52 week high of $38.96.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The transportation company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 9.37%. As a group, research analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZTO. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 218.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 943 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 78.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 15.4% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.32% of the company’s stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

