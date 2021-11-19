Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,834 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.15% of Zumiez worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,299,513 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $112,653,000 after acquiring an additional 62,344 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,253,171 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $61,393,000 after acquiring an additional 19,829 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Zumiez by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 910,975 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $44,629,000 after purchasing an additional 83,942 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Zumiez by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 603,955 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $29,588,000 after purchasing an additional 109,808 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Zumiez by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 517,524 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $25,353,000 after purchasing an additional 97,013 shares during the period. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ZUMZ shares. B. Riley cut their price target on Zumiez from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Zumiez from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their target price on Zumiez from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zumiez currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

Shares of Zumiez stock opened at $53.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.73. Zumiez Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.40 and a twelve month high of $53.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.83.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $268.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.51 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 22.33%. Zumiez’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zumiez Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zumiez Profile

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

