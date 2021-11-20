-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for DHT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.05). DHT reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 175%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DHT will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover DHT.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $37.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.67 million. DHT had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 0.33%.

DHT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet cut DHT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of DHT in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised DHT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.20.

Shares of DHT stock opened at $5.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $973.55 million, a P/E ratio of -285.00 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.09. DHT has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $7.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. DHT’s payout ratio is -400.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHT. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of DHT by 31.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,212,077 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $144,156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259,038 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHT in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,978,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of DHT by 672.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,381,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,404 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in DHT by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,450,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $48,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in DHT by 411.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,140,080 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after buying an additional 917,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

