$0.06 EPS Expected for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) will announce $0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Boeing’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.34). Boeing reported earnings of ($15.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boeing will report full-year earnings of ($1.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to ($1.00). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $5.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Boeing.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.39) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $224.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.15.

NYSE:BA opened at $214.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 1.52. Boeing has a 12 month low of $191.85 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $218.37 and its 200 day moving average is $227.08.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Cypress Capital LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

