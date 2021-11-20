-$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Renalytix AI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.12). Renalytix AI posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renalytix AI will report full-year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.33). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to $0.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Renalytix AI.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter.

Separately, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Renalytix AI in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of RNLX stock traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.14. 139,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,998. The stock has a market cap of $691.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.57 and a beta of 1.02. Renalytix AI has a fifty-two week low of $10.68 and a fifty-two week high of $35.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.98.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNLX. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Renalytix AI by 203.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Renalytix AI during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Renalytix AI during the second quarter worth approximately $166,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Renalytix AI during the first quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Renalytix AI by 278.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares during the period. 16.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Renalytix AI Company Profile

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

