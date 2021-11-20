$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) will report earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’ earnings. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.76 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVAL shares. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of AVAL opened at $5.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.37. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 12-month low of $5.04 and a 12-month high of $7.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.73.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.0212 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s payout ratio is currently 31.65%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 151.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 209.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,867 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, Banco de Occidente, Banco AV Villas, Banco Popular, Corficolombiana, and Other. The Banco de Bogota segment offers banking services and products. The Banco de Occidente segment focuses on the corporate customers, government and government-owned entities, and retail customers.

