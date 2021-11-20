-$0.16 EPS Expected for Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) to post ($0.16) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sequans Communications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Sequans Communications posted earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sequans Communications will report full-year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.56). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.26). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sequans Communications.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SQNS. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Sequans Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sequans Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sequans Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQNS. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Sequans Communications by 2,650.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,194 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the third quarter worth $50,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the third quarter worth $75,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the first quarter worth $81,000. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the second quarter worth $86,000.

Shares of Sequans Communications stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.61. 97,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,716. The firm has a market cap of $210.20 million, a P/E ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 0.89. Sequans Communications has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $9.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.22.

Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications SA is a developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical IoT. For 5G and 4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability; For 5G and 4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4 and Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications.

