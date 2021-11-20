-$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.16). Aptose Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.52). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aptose Biosciences.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on APTO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Aptose Biosciences from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

In other Aptose Biosciences news, VP Rafael Bejar purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.56 per share, with a total value of $25,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APTO. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 7.6% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 193,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 13,669 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 6.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 32,830 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 83.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 365,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 166,577 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 3,619.1% in the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 945,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 919,793 shares during the period. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 1.4% in the second quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 700,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ APTO opened at $2.51 on Friday. Aptose Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $7.27. The stock has a market cap of $223.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.23.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

