$0.19 EPS Expected for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) to report earnings per share of $0.19 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Penumbra’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Penumbra posted earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 54.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penumbra will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.83. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $1.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Penumbra.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). Penumbra had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 5.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PEN. Truist began coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Penumbra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.00.

In related news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.18, for a total value of $3,830,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.21, for a total transaction of $198,525.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,403 shares of company stock valued at $16,942,659 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 434.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 5,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Penumbra in the 3rd quarter valued at about $932,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Penumbra in the 3rd quarter valued at about $367,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PEN opened at $262.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.93. Penumbra has a 52 week low of $163.49 and a 52 week high of $320.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.93, a PEG ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.26.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

