$0.19 EPS Expected for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) will report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Penumbra’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Penumbra posted earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penumbra will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.83. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $1.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Penumbra.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Penumbra had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 5.77%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEN shares. Truist started coverage on Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on Penumbra in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Penumbra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.00.

Shares of PEN stock opened at $262.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $271.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.93. Penumbra has a 12 month low of $163.49 and a 12 month high of $320.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.93, a PEG ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In other news, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.21, for a total transaction of $198,525.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.77, for a total value of $1,358,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,853.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,403 shares of company stock valued at $16,942,659. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Penumbra by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,411,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Penumbra during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Penumbra during the 1st quarter valued at $855,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Penumbra during the 1st quarter valued at $575,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

