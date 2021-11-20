-$0.20 EPS Expected for Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) to post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Calithera Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.28). Calithera Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.73). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.18). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Calithera Biosciences.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright downgraded Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Calithera Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of CALA opened at $0.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day moving average of $2.04. The company has a market cap of $69.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.57. Calithera Biosciences has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $6.19.

In other news, Director Keith Orford sold 48,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total value of $42,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Molineaux bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CALA. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,608,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,127,000 after purchasing an additional 265,000 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,452,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,246,000 after purchasing an additional 153,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 406.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,212,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 973,168 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,151,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 199,317 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 288,904.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 985,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 985,163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

