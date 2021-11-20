-$0.20 EPS Expected for Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Calithera Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Calithera Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.32) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.73). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.18). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Calithera Biosciences.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.08. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright cut shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. William Blair cut shares of Calithera Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

In other news, Director Keith Orford sold 51,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total transaction of $43,520.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Molineaux acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 44.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 17,026 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 27.6% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 5,566,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,452 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $580,000. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 73.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CALA opened at $0.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.82 and its 200 day moving average is $2.04. Calithera Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $6.19.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

