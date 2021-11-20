-$0.29 EPS Expected for OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) will report earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for OrthoPediatrics’ earnings. OrthoPediatrics posted earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will report full year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.76). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.31). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover OrthoPediatrics.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%.

KIDS has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

KIDS opened at $61.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -39.03 and a beta of 0.73. OrthoPediatrics has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $73.91.

In related news, CFO Fred Hite sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $357,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.55 per share, for a total transaction of $25,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,221 shares of company stock worth $639,817. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 80.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 11,661 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 44.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after buying an additional 35,322 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 20.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 6,654 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the second quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 319.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 382,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,189,000 after buying an additional 291,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

