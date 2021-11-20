-$0.30 EPS Expected for Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) to post ($0.30) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Neoleukin Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the lowest is ($0.33). Neoleukin Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neoleukin Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($1.10). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.79) to ($1.20). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Neoleukin Therapeutics.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

In related news, CEO Jonathan G. Drachman acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.11 per share, for a total transaction of $611,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,348,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,350,471.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NLTX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 399.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 2,208.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 11,442 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 98,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 9,860 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock opened at $5.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.87 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.25. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $17.95.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which computational methods to design de novo protein therapeutics. The firm address significant medical needs in oncology, inflammation, and autoimmunity. Its lead product candidate, NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to eliminate alpha receptor binding.

