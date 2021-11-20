$0.39 EPS Expected for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) to report $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for CareTrust REIT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.38. CareTrust REIT posted earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CareTrust REIT.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 8.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTRE stock opened at $20.69 on Friday. CareTrust REIT has a 12 month low of $18.97 and a 12 month high of $24.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.66%.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

Featured Article: 52-week highs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CareTrust REIT (CTRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.