$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) will report earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Floor & Decor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.48. Floor & Decor reported earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will report full-year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $3.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Floor & Decor.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $876.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.39 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 23.47%. Floor & Decor’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FND. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $139.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

In related news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 4,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $628,829.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 6,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total transaction of $843,833.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 220,852 shares of company stock worth $27,848,707. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 317.3% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 710,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,068,000 after acquiring an additional 540,000 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 373,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,693,000 after buying an additional 8,203 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 6.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 12.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 73,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,785,000 after buying an additional 8,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the second quarter worth $24,138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $131.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 48.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.43. Floor & Decor has a fifty-two week low of $77.59 and a fifty-two week high of $145.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Floor & Decor (FND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.