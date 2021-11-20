-$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) will report earnings per share of ($0.46) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Fisker’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.51) and the highest is ($0.43). Fisker posted earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 820%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fisker will report full year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($1.10). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.50). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fisker.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Fisker from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on Fisker in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Fisker in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Fisker from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Fisker in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of Fisker stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.28. 13,455,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,073,539. The company has a quick ratio of 16.65, a current ratio of 18.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Fisker has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $31.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.59 and a beta of 0.89.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Fisker by 10.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 502,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,356,000 after purchasing an additional 47,554 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fisker by 33.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 111,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Fisker by 29.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Fisker in the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fisker in the third quarter valued at approximately $417,000. 27.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

