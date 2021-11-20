-$0.50 EPS Expected for Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.50) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Verona Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.48). Verona Pharma posted earnings per share of ($0.53) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Verona Pharma.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VRNA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verona Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Verona Pharma in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Verona Pharma from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

VRNA traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $5.19. 16,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,636. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 6.65. Verona Pharma has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $9.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.47.

In other news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 52,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total value of $33,315.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,144 shares of company stock worth $47,790. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Verona Pharma by 123.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Verona Pharma by 18.2% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 56,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Verona Pharma during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Verona Pharma during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Verona Pharma during the third quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

Verona Pharma Plc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of respiratory diseases. Its lead product candidate, ensifentrine, has the potential to be the first therapy for the treatment of respiratory diseases that combines bronchodilator and anti-inflammatory activities in one compound.

