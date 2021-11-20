$0.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) will report earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for HubSpot’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.53. HubSpot posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HubSpot will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for HubSpot.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share.

HUBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on HubSpot from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $690.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $830.00 to $845.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $577.95 price target (down from $630.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on HubSpot from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $795.44.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $640.00, for a total value of $384,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total transaction of $7,912,512.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,609 shares of company stock valued at $53,307,462 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in HubSpot during the second quarter worth $1,157,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot during the second quarter worth $10,927,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 280.1% during the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 122.3% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 23,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,632,000 after purchasing an additional 12,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 5.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,479 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $822.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -495.39 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $757.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $642.92. HubSpot has a 52 week low of $347.78 and a 52 week high of $866.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

