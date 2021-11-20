$0.58 EPS Expected for Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) will report earnings per share of $0.58 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cushman & Wakefield’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the lowest is $0.52. Cushman & Wakefield posted earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will report full year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.72. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cushman & Wakefield.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CWK. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $21.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.11.

In other news, CEO W Brett White sold 1,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $32,593.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Forrester sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $194,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,616 shares of company stock worth $1,145,083 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 459.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CWK traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.09. 956,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,003. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.82, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Cushman & Wakefield has a twelve month low of $13.89 and a twelve month high of $20.27.

Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

