$0.65 EPS Expected for CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) will post $0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for CDK Global’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.68. CDK Global reported earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full-year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.86. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.32. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CDK Global.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. CDK Global had a return on equity of 119.09% and a net margin of 61.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CDK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised CDK Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CDK Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

NASDAQ:CDK opened at $40.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.01 and a 200 day moving average of $46.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.28. CDK Global has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.02%.

In other news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total transaction of $62,163.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDK. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in CDK Global by 1,709.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,359,013 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $185,477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118,168 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CDK Global by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,637,039 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $793,005,000 after acquiring an additional 983,262 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in CDK Global by 264.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,315,277 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,965,000 after acquiring an additional 954,088 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CDK Global by 27,511.0% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 813,973 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,003,000 after acquiring an additional 811,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 1,539.2% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 739,727 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,757,000 after purchasing an additional 694,600 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

