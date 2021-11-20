$0.78 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) will announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Bank of America’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the lowest is $0.73. Bank of America posted earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of America will report full-year earnings of $3.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.27. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bank of America.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.04.

BAC opened at $45.40 on Friday. Bank of America has a 52 week low of $26.63 and a 52 week high of $48.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.21. The firm has a market cap of $371.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,559,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,547,000 after acquiring an additional 939,511 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in Bank of America by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 93,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 10,343 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 168,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Bank of America by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 65,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 8,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 541,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,346,000 after acquiring an additional 6,624 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of America (BAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.