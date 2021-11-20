$0.93 EPS Expected for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) This Quarter

Analysts expect MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) to announce $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MercadoLibre’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.55. MercadoLibre posted earnings of ($1.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 191.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that MercadoLibre will report full year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $4.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $10.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MercadoLibre.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 1.26%. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MELI shares. Scotiabank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,016.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 26.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 66,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,986,000 after purchasing an additional 13,813 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 3.6% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,630,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the second quarter valued at $43,250,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 45.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1.1% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 61,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,167,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI traded down $44.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,401.27. The stock had a trading volume of 852,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,937. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02. The firm has a market cap of $69.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 881.31 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,624.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,592.72. MercadoLibre has a 52-week low of $1,262.38 and a 52-week high of $2,020.00.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MercadoLibre (MELI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.