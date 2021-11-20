-$1.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.02) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.39) and the highest is ($0.64). Sarepta Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($2.40) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 57.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.99) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.29) to ($4.53). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.10) to ($0.56). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sarepta Therapeutics.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $1.26. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 86.35% and a negative net margin of 75.30%. The business had revenue of $189.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.50) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.41.

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $80.01 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $65.30 and a 12 month high of $181.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 1.21.

In other news, CEO Douglas S. Ingram purchased 25,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,578.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,428,000 after buying an additional 38,194 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 9.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 53,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 141,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,575,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 16.3% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 130.6% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 6,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

