$1.58 Billion in Sales Expected for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) will announce sales of $1.58 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.57 billion and the highest is $1.60 billion. Patterson Companies posted sales of $1.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full year sales of $6.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.38 billion to $6.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.44 billion to $6.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Patterson Companies.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Patterson Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

PDCO opened at $33.19 on Friday. Patterson Companies has a twelve month low of $27.02 and a twelve month high of $37.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.82%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Patterson Companies by 391.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Patterson Companies by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

