$1.58 Billion in Sales Expected for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 20th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) will announce sales of $1.58 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.57 billion and the highest is $1.60 billion. Patterson Companies posted sales of $1.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full year sales of $6.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.38 billion to $6.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.44 billion to $6.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Patterson Companies.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Patterson Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

PDCO opened at $33.19 on Friday. Patterson Companies has a twelve month low of $27.02 and a twelve month high of $37.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.82%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Patterson Companies by 391.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Patterson Companies by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Patterson Companies (PDCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.