$1.95 Billion in Sales Expected for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to announce $1.95 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.98 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill posted sales of $1.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will report full-year sales of $7.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.52 billion to $7.56 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $8.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.44 billion to $8.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.76 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMG. Raymond James cut Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1,800.00 to $2,025.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Guggenheim began coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,750.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,105.00 to $2,190.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,992.48.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,754.90 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $1,256.27 and a 12 month high of $1,958.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,831.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,689.42. The stock has a market cap of $49.37 billion, a PE ratio of 70.42 and a beta of 1.25.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 25,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,909.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,563,162.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jack Hartung sold 12,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,920.83, for a total value of $23,094,139.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.1% during the third quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.2% during the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.3% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.2% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 1,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

