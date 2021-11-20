118,596 Shares in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 118,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,294,000. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Porch Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRCH. FMR LLC raised its stake in Porch Group by 191.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,429,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,059,000 after acquiring an additional 9,485,106 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in Porch Group in the first quarter valued at $31,234,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Porch Group by 2,519.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,092,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,644 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Porch Group by 73.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,024,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,148,000 after purchasing an additional 856,816 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Porch Group in the first quarter valued at $13,248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

PRCH stock opened at $24.44 on Friday. Porch Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.14 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

A number of research analysts have commented on PRCH shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Porch Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Porch Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.44.

In other Porch Group news, Director Asha Sharma sold 103,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $2,333,868.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew Neagle sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total transaction of $66,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 164,447 shares of company stock worth $3,560,162. 19.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

