$122.15 Million in Sales Expected for Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) to announce $122.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cactus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $121.90 million and the highest is $122.40 million. Cactus reported sales of $68.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 79.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cactus will report full year sales of $431.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $430.50 million to $433.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $603.11 million, with estimates ranging from $573.94 million to $623.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cactus.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Cactus had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 5.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS.

WHD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cactus from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cactus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

WHD stock opened at $37.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 58.15 and a beta of 2.32. Cactus has a one year low of $22.98 and a one year high of $46.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Cactus during the 2nd quarter valued at $566,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 126,535.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 853,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,341,000 after buying an additional 852,847 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cactus during the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 67,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 6,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 261.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 652,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,943,000 after buying an additional 471,541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

