$13.21 Billion in Sales Expected for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) will report $13.21 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Charter Communications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.39 billion and the lowest is $12.95 billion. Charter Communications reported sales of $12.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications will report full year sales of $51.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $51.03 billion to $51.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $54.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $53.22 billion to $55.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Charter Communications.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CHTR shares. TD Securities cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $870.00 to $860.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $820.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $787.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $806.75.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $682.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $718.60 and a 200 day moving average of $726.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The stock has a market cap of $122.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.96. Charter Communications has a twelve month low of $585.45 and a twelve month high of $825.62.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

