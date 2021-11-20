$14.90 Billion in Sales Expected for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to post $14.90 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Tesla’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.58 billion and the lowest is $13.51 billion. Tesla posted sales of $10.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tesla will report full year sales of $51.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $49.61 billion to $53.06 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $71.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $57.13 billion to $82.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tesla.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $905.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $764.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $754.40.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $1,137.06 on Friday. Tesla has a 1 year low of $489.06 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $917.37 and its 200-day moving average is $749.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 367.98, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.72, for a total value of $23,022,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.41, for a total transaction of $1,058,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,400,673.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,446,860 shares of company stock valued at $2,640,343,789 in the last 90 days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NZS Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter valued at $9,359,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,342,557,000 after buying an additional 339,745 shares during the last quarter. Stevard LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,907,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,747,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tesla (TSLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.