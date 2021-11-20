$181.91 Million in Sales Expected for Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) will post sales of $181.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kaman’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $182.81 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $181.00 million. Kaman reported sales of $185.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.
On average, analysts expect that Kaman will report full-year sales of $715.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $714.90 million to $716.65 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $754.32 million, with estimates ranging from $750.70 million to $757.93 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kaman.
Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Kaman had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $179.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KAMN. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kaman by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kaman by 99.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kaman by 25.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kaman by 6.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Kaman by 2.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.
NYSE KAMN opened at $37.99 on Friday. Kaman has a 52-week low of $33.93 and a 52-week high of $59.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 345.40 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.45 and a 200-day moving average of $44.88.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 727.34%.
Kaman Company Profile
Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.
