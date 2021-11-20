$181.91 Million in Sales Expected for Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) will post sales of $181.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kaman’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $182.81 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $181.00 million. Kaman reported sales of $185.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Kaman will report full-year sales of $715.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $714.90 million to $716.65 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $754.32 million, with estimates ranging from $750.70 million to $757.93 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kaman.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Kaman had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $179.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KAMN. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kaman by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kaman by 99.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kaman by 25.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kaman by 6.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Kaman by 2.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KAMN opened at $37.99 on Friday. Kaman has a 52-week low of $33.93 and a 52-week high of $59.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 345.40 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.45 and a 200-day moving average of $44.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 727.34%.

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

