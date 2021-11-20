1irstcoin Trading 8.1% Lower This Week (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.79 or 0.00001358 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, 1irstcoin has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar. 1irstcoin has a market cap of $31.06 million and approximately $46,384.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000505 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001490 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000442 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000299 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000976 BTC.

1irstcoin Profile

1irstcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,435,250 coins. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

