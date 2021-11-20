1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Short Interest Update

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the October 14th total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 277,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days. Currently, 11.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DIBS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 1stdibs.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 1stdibs.Com currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DIBS. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the second quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the second quarter worth $220,000. 45.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DIBS traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.37. 348,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,870. 1stdibs.Com has a 52 week low of $11.92 and a 52 week high of $35.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.63.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts forecast that 1stdibs.Com will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

About 1stdibs.Com

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

