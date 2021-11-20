$2.75 Billion in Sales Expected for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) to post $2.75 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mohawk Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.83 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.68 billion. Mohawk Industries reported sales of $2.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will report full year sales of $11.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.12 billion to $11.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $11.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.56 billion to $12.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mohawk Industries.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.15. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MHK shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Mohawk Industries from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Mohawk Industries from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $248.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Sunday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.33.

Shares of MHK opened at $177.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $182.24 and a 200 day moving average of $193.64. Mohawk Industries has a fifty-two week low of $124.16 and a fifty-two week high of $231.80. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 213.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 160.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

