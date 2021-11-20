$2.82 Earnings Per Share Expected for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) will post earnings per share of $2.82 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Constellation Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.90 and the lowest is $2.75. Constellation Brands posted earnings per share of $3.09 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will report full-year earnings of $10.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.80 to $10.27. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $11.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.34 to $12.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Constellation Brands.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STZ. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. HSBC raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.25.

STZ traded down $1.61 on Friday, hitting $235.40. 1,678,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $218.48 and its 200 day moving average is $223.73. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $200.13 and a fifty-two week high of $244.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.67%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,580,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,942,360,000 after purchasing an additional 34,131 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,012,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,076,000 after acquiring an additional 112,448 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 15.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,843,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,817,000 after acquiring an additional 910,709 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,542,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,975,000 after purchasing an additional 46,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,361,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,636,000 after purchasing an additional 74,833 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Constellation Brands (STZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.