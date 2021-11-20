$204.75 Million in Sales Expected for Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) to report $204.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Helios Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $201.10 million to $208.40 million. Helios Technologies posted sales of $151.62 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helios Technologies will report full year sales of $854.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $850.25 million to $859.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $914.74 million, with estimates ranging from $902.60 million to $933.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Helios Technologies.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.27. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The business had revenue of $223.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HLIO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Helios Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $89.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other Helios Technologies news, insider Jason Lemar Morgan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $34,132.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc Bertoneche sold 5,000 shares of Helios Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.06, for a total value of $535,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,800 shares of company stock worth $995,542 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLIO. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Helios Technologies by 119.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Helios Technologies during the second quarter worth $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Helios Technologies by 168.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLIO stock opened at $109.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.64. Helios Technologies has a 52 week low of $46.99 and a 52 week high of $114.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.91 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 13.43%.

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

