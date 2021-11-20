216,363 Shares in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 216,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,389,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 16.5% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 13.0% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 136,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 15,681 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,224,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.2% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 430,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,854,000 after acquiring an additional 25,048 shares during the last quarter. 59.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KMI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.62.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $16.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.03. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.99 and a 200 day moving average of $17.47.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.26%.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

