$242.90 Million in Sales Expected for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) to post sales of $242.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $231.08 million and the highest estimate coming in at $261.29 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust reported sales of $219.51 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will report full year sales of $930.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $906.01 million to $956.25 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $959.84 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.64). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $247.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FRT shares. Barclays started coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist lifted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 116.4% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 508,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,600,000 after purchasing an additional 22,313 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter worth about $15,788,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.1% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter worth about $11,171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRT opened at $128.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.91 and its 200 day moving average is $119.41. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 42.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.10. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $81.85 and a 12-month high of $135.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 141.25%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.