$26.72 EPS Expected for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) will post earnings of $26.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Alphabet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $24.45 and the highest is $29.71. Alphabet posted earnings of $22.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alphabet will report full-year earnings of $107.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $102.25 to $111.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $114.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $102.71 to $124.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Alphabet.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,156.15.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Amundi acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,870,493,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,258,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,400,261,000 after purchasing an additional 637,153 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 232,278.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 624,829 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 149,779.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 535,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 534,711 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 588.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,415,362,000 after purchasing an additional 495,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,978.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,846.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,653.66. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,694.00 and a twelve month high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alphabet (GOOGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.