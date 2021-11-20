$273.67 Million in Sales Expected for Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) will announce $273.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Duke Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $249.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $288.15 million. Duke Realty reported sales of $248.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duke Realty will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Duke Realty.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $256.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.16 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 82.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DRE. Truist raised their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.82.

In related news, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $427,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 1,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total transaction of $105,223.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 56.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 513.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 160.1% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DRE stock opened at $58.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.62. Duke Realty has a 52-week low of $37.54 and a 52-week high of $59.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 46.09%.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

