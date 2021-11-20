2,800 Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Purchased by Pensionfund DSM Netherlands

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 48.8% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 97.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 65 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $46,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.69, for a total value of $271,215.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,381.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,137 shares of company stock valued at $16,245,151. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on ServiceNow from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $850.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $820.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $724.48.

Shares of NOW opened at $675.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $662.31 and a 200-day moving average of $588.24. The company has a market cap of $134.52 billion, a PE ratio of 620.16, a P/E/G ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $448.27 and a one year high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

