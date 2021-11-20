28,901 Shares in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 28,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,584,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the second quarter worth approximately $330,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the second quarter worth approximately $241,000. National Pension Service raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 0.8% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 365,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Light Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 44.0% during the second quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC now owns 966,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,835,000 after purchasing an additional 295,348 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 457,125.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 18,285 shares during the period. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv bought 641,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $29,514,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Cortese sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.48, for a total transaction of $4,499,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 307,060 shares of company stock valued at $30,142,102. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $47.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of -21.93 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.48. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.90 and a fifty-two week high of $171.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.87 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PTON. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.69.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

