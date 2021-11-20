28,901 Shares in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,584,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 7.6% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.0% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 4.7% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 45.0% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 7.9% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTON stock opened at $47.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.93 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.90 and a 1-year high of $171.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.48.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. The business had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv acquired 641,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,514,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Cornils sold 3,278 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $327,931.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,918 shares in the company, valued at $592,036.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 307,060 shares of company stock valued at $30,142,102 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.69.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

