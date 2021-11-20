2local (2LC) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

2local (CURRENCY:2LC) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. During the last seven days, 2local has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. One 2local coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. 2local has a total market capitalization of $474,927.52 and $74,700.00 worth of 2local was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00070214 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.36 or 0.00076610 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.74 or 0.00090770 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,348.82 or 0.07345663 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59,227.19 or 1.00041674 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

2local Coin Profile

2local’s total supply is 13,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,223,393,448 coins. 2local’s official Twitter account is @2local1

According to CryptoCompare, “2local is a loyalty platform with the goal to achieve a sustainable world with prosperity for all. The cashback system supports sustainable and local-to-local working businesses. This cashback is generated from the profit from Yield Farms and Staking Pools.2local doesn’t profit from its users but create value with its users.The 2local platform has or will get the following features:Loyalty Platform Sustainability and Local-to-LocalDecentralized Exchange (swap)Staking and Yield FarmingMarketplace in-app with connected companies.Payment app with exchange options.Debit card.Decentralized multi-currency wallet.Cashback system for locally or sustainable working companies.”

Buying and Selling 2local

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 2local directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 2local should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 2local using one of the exchanges listed above.

