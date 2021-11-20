$3.54 EPS Expected for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) to post earnings per share of $3.54 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Teleflex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.49. Teleflex posted earnings of $3.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teleflex will report full-year earnings of $13.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.21 to $13.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $14.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.98 to $14.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Teleflex.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $700.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.25 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on TFX shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $440.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $396.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.73.

In other Teleflex news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,600 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Teleflex in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 60.3% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 210.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFX stock traded down $11.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $318.83. 698,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $365.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $384.88. Teleflex has a twelve month low of $318.19 and a twelve month high of $449.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.86%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

