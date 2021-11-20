30,202 Shares in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Purchased by Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,895,000. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 1.5% of Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $2,755,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.8% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 151,820 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $21,700,000 after buying an additional 12,320 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 14.6% during the first quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 53,655 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $7,136,000 after buying an additional 6,825 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 736,346 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $105,338,000 after buying an additional 80,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.0% during the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 78,987 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $11,290,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Mizuho raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.50.

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $185.00. The company had a trading volume of 11,891,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,143,188. The company has a market capitalization of $207.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.02. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $122.17 and a twelve month high of $188.72.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

