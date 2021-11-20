$329.19 Million in Sales Expected for Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) to report sales of $329.19 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Monro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $302.90 million to $344.40 million. Monro reported sales of $284.59 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monro will report full year sales of $1.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Monro.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $347.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.13 million. Monro had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MNRO. TheStreet upgraded Monro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNRO opened at $60.11 on Friday. Monro has a fifty-two week low of $42.70 and a fifty-two week high of $72.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

In related news, Director John L. Auerbach sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $171,792.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Monro by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,374 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Monro during the second quarter worth approximately $249,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Monro by 5.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,499 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monro by 1.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 274,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monro by 5.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 287,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,893,000 after purchasing an additional 13,596 shares during the period.

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

