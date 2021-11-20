3,400 Shares in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Purchased by Pensionfund DSM Netherlands

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 6,621 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 686,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,273,000 after purchasing an additional 215,993 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 13,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,482 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 9,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.18.

EL opened at $352.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $325.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $320.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $231.97 and a one year high of $356.51.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 25.70%.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.04, for a total value of $3,307,361.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 184,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total transaction of $61,913,233.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,273,257 shares of company stock valued at $776,652,663 over the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

